Bay Pines VA Veterans Showcase Creativity, Resilience at Imagine Museum Art Exhibition

PRESS RELEASE

November 5, 2026

BAY PINES, FL - Now through Dec. 6, 2026, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System and Imagine Museum, located at 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, FL 33713, will facilitate a special exhibition featuring 35 works of art created by 20 Veterans.

For the first time, Veterans receiving care through Bay Pines VA will have an opportunity to showcase their artistic talents in a broader community setting.



“This exhibition is about much more than the artwork on display. It is about recognizing the courage, creativity and resilience of the Veterans we are honored to serve,” said Bay Pines VA Medical Center Director, David J. VanMeter. “We are incredibly grateful to Imagine Museum for providing this opportunity for our Veterans to share their talents and personal stories with the community. Their willingness to express themselves through art is another powerful example of the strength and character that define our Nation’s Veterans.”



Each piece in the exhibition offers a unique perspective of the Veteran who created it. For many Veterans, artistic expression can provide a meaningful opportunity for personal reflection, connection, and self-discovery.



“This is the first time that I have ever done anything like this,” said U.S. Air Force Veteran and artist Savannah Brandenburg. “I’m grateful for Imagine Museum offering this chance for me to show my art.”



The exhibition also highlights the importance of community partnerships in supporting Veterans’ overall well-being and creating opportunities for meaningful engagement beyond traditional health care settings.



“These are not simply pieces of artwork being displayed on gallery walls,” said Imagine Museum Executive Director David Flatt. “This art represents the individual perspectives, experiences, creativity, and personal expressions of the artist.”



By bringing Veteran-created artwork into a public museum, Bay Pines VA and Imagine Museum hope to encourage greater community appreciation for the diverse talents, experiences, and contributions of those who have served.



