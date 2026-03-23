Mr. David J. VanMeter Appointed New Executive Director of Bay Pines VA

PRESS RELEASE

March 23, 2026

Bay Pines, FL - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of David J. VanMeter as the new executive director of the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, which serves approximately 111,000 Veterans annually and has an operating budget of more than $1.5 billion.

More than 5,100 employees provide services at nine sites of care, including a level 1A complexity medical center in Bay Pines, and eight community-based clinics located in Bradenton, Lee County, North Pinellas, Naples, Port Charlotte, Sarasota, Sebring, and St. Petersburg.



“We are thrilled with this appointment of Mr. VanMeter,” said David Dunning, Acting Veterans Integrated Service Network Director (VISN) 8 Director. “His proven leadership qualities and experience will be an asset for the facility, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve.”



Mr. VanMeter previously served as the Deputy Medical Center Director of the Tampa VA Healthcare System. Before his role as Deputy Director, which he began serving as in 2016, Mr. VanMeter served as the Associate Director at the Tampa VA from 2013 – 2016 and, prior to that, was the Assistant Director of the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. He has served VA in various capacities of increasing supervisory and fiscal responsibility for 20 years, and his experience spans diverse operations, services, and locations.



Mr. VanMeter is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE). He was recognized for his dedication, response, and recovery efforts from Hurricane Katrina by the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, and he is the recipient of the 2012 ACHE Federal Sector Award for Federal Excellence in Healthcare Management for Early-Career Healthcare Executives. He is a native son of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and earned a dual bachelor’s degree in business administration and financial management from the University of Kentucky Gatton School of Business. Additionally, Mr. VanMeter earned a master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Kentucky Martin School of Public Policy. He previously served as a Member-At-Large for the ACHE Western Florida Chapter.



To learn more about the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, please visit VA Bay Pines Health Care | Veterans Affairs.