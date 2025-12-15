New Sebring VA Clinic expands, improves care for area Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

December 15, 2025

Bay Pines, FL - On December 8, 2025, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) officially opened its new Sebring VA Clinic to patients. The new facility, located 2.1 miles south of the current facility, provides 14,600 sq. ft. of space and is projected to serve more than 5,000 Veterans annually.

“Today, Bay Pines VA marked a significant milestone in our unwavering commitment to providing Veterans with world-class health care,” said Bay Pines VA Interim Director Dr. Derek Szafranski. “We are proud to welcome Veterans to our new, state-of-the-art clinic that is a worthy replacement for the facility that currently serves this community.”



The clinic is located at 2931 New Life Way, Sebring FL 33870. It features an area for home-based primary care services and includes an expanded area for mental health services, with space for shared group therapy. Additionally, the design allows for the integration of clinical pharmacists, social workers, and dietitians in a space that accommodates the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) model of care.

The new Sebring VA Clinic will be open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. For more information visit www.baypines.va.gov or call 863-471-6227.