News Releases
Get the latest news from Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. For more information about VA Bay Pines health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at VHABAYPublicAffairs@va.gov.
December 14, 2023
Their mission is to protect those who served, and that’s exactly what the Bay Pines VA police service did following the report of a suspicious package at C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center, Dec. 12.
December 13, 2023
Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System welcomed Veterans to the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center for the organization’s surge event, aimed at rapidly moving unhoused Veterans into sheltered or transitional housing and on a path to permanent housing
December 6, 2023
Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System Director/CEO Paul M. Russo was joined by leadership from the healthcare system’s Fisher House team to accept a donation of more than $19,000 from organizers of the Venetian Veterans Golf Tournament.
November 17, 2023
Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Chaplain Service announced they plan to host the organization’s annual Last Roll Call Ceremony of Remembrance for families, Dec. 10, 2023, at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center.
November 11, 2023
Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System hosted their annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center Campus. The ceremony took place in the Veterans Courtyard and, in keeping with the traditions of Veterans Day, began promptly at 11 a.m.
November 8, 2023
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System leaders accepted a donation of housewarming gifts for Veterans placed in permanent housing during an official presentation at C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center, Nov. 6.
November 6, 2023
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System became the latest recipient of a new Mobile Medical Unit (MMU), following a delivery of the vehicle to the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center campus, today.
November 6, 2023
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System leaders accepted a donation for women Veterans during an official presentation at C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center, Nov. 3.
October 21, 2023
A new Fisher House in Florida was dedicated today by President of Fisher House Foundation David A. Coker and Bay Pines VA Director/CEO Paul M. Russo.
October 17, 2023
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System leaders celebrated the opening of Ward 4-A at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Oct. 17.