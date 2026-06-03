News Releases
Get the latest news from Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. For more information about VA Bay Pines health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at VHABAYPublicAffairs@va.gov.
October 13, 2023
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System has exceeded the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ national average for outpatient trust and satisfaction, with an overall rating of 91.5 percent for the fiscal year.
October 2, 2023
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, along with community leaders, broke ground this morning on the new VA Clinic in Sebring.
September 21, 2023
Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System announced they are the latest recipient of the Ron Hesch Mission First Award. This honor was presented by Censis, at the organization’s conference in Nashville, Tenn.
September 21, 2023
Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System announced the organization’s latest achievement, surpassing 23,000 Veterans registered as part of the U.S. Department of Affairs’ Million Veteran Program (MVP).
September 14, 2023
Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System announced the inaugural honorees of the organization’s new Women Veteran Wall, as part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ celebration of 100 Years of Serving Women Veterans.
September 11, 2023
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System kicked-off of their 2023 Flu Season Campaign at all facilities across the healthcare system in southwest Florida, today.
August 30, 2023
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System has completed the successful transportation of 146 Veterans from the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Facility today.
August 25, 2023
Earlier this month, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CSM) released their annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
July 25, 2023
In-person event takes place Saturday, August 5.
July 23, 2023
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System announced today that Peer Specialist Randy Lee will represent the organization and the VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8) in this year’s U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ peer specialist of the year competition.