News Releases
Get the latest news from Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. For more information about VA Bay Pines health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at VHABAYPublicAffairs@va.gov.
October 25, 2022
On Oct. 29, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day.
October 12, 2022
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) has returned to routine operations at all of our facilities. Walk-ins are welcome and they will be accommodated if availability allows.
October 2, 2022
On Sept. 30, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) initiated the return of our Veterans and staff to the C.W.Y VA Medical Center (VAMC) from the following locations:
October 1, 2022
After assessing the extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will offer Mental Health and Primary Care services on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on a walk-in basis only:
September 30, 2022
After assessing the extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) has made the decision to reopen our C.W.Y VA Medical Center (VAMC) and our North Pinellas VA Clinic for Mental Health and Primary Care services on a walk-in basis only until 4:30 p.m. today.
September 28, 2022
Due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) will close all our locations for in person and procedure appointments through Saturday, Oct. 1. This closure extends to our Emergency Department and the following areas on the C.W.Y VAMC:
September 28, 2022
Due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) successfully completed the transfer of all 142 of our residents and inpatients to the following locations:
September 27, 2022
Due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) has updated our facility closures. The following locations will be closed for in person and procedure appointments:
September 27, 2022
Due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) will close the following locations for in person and procedure appointments:
September 26, 2022
Due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) will close the following locations for in person and procedure appointments: