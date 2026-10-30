VA Announces Lease Award for Replacement Sarasota VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

October 30, 2026

Bay Pines, FL - Bay Pines VA Healthcare System is excited to share that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recently awarded a major lease for construction of the replacement Sarasota VA Clinic. This project marks a significant milestone in VA’s continuous mission to serve those who served.

“This future VA clinic serves as a symbol of our steadfast commitment to provide Veterans nothing less than the care they deserve,” said Bay Pines VA Medical Center Director David J. VanMeter. “The needs of Veterans are ever evolving, and at VA, it is our duty to ensure we stand ready to meet those needs. We look forward to enhancing the delivery of world-class care for the men and women we are privileged to serve.”



The new two-story clinic will be located at 2390 Lakewood Ranch Boulevard in Sarasota and will offer Veterans a full range of services which include, but are not limited to, mental health, audiology, optometry, dental, telehealth, and an expanded capacity for primary care.



When complete, the facility will offer 109,688 sq. ft. of space. Additionally, it will allow Bay Pines VA to fully implement the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) model, which emphasizes coordinated and patient-centered care for the Veterans we serve. The site of the future clinic is located less than 12 miles away from the current Sarasota VA Clinic and will replace that facility once complete. The future clinic is projected to serve more than 120,000 Veterans annually.



Cullinan JV LLC, a joint venture between Cullinan Properties, Ltd., and Construction Managers, Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, are the lessors that will support VA’s mission to provide world-class care to Veterans in Southwest Florida. The project entered the design phase in October 2026, and construction is projected to begin in late 2027.