VA awards $616 thousand in grants for adaptive sports programs in Florida

PRESS RELEASE

October 7, 2026

BAY Pines, FL - The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $616 thousand in grants to 6 community-based organizations in Florida that provide adaptive sports programs.

This funding is part of $16 million in grants awarded to 91 organizations nationwide to advance adapted sports programs for Veterans and active-duty service members.

Adaptive sports programs give Veterans opportunities to build independence, well-being, and quality of life through a variety of competitive and recreational activities. These activities, such as archery, skiing, cycling, wheelchair softball, hunting, fishing, and many others, enable Veterans to rehabilitate through recreation and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.

View the complete list of grant awardees.

“These grants help ensure Veterans with disabilities have greater access to adaptive sports programs that support their health, independence, and overall well-being,” said Bay Pines VA Healthcare System Director, David J. VanMeter. “Adaptive sports give Veterans opportunities to challenge themselves, build confidence, and connect with others. We are proud to support programs that empower Veterans to remain active participants in their journey toward whole health.”

Since the establishment of the Adaptive Sports Grant Program, VA has awarded over $150 million to expand access to adaptive sports nationwide.

For additional information on this event or future coverage opportunities: Contact Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Public Affairs Office at VHABAYPublicAffairs@va.gov or . See the latest news, stories, and Veteran health care information available on our official website or official social media accounts.