Bay Pines VA Fisher House

The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has an approved temporary lodging program designed to ease the burden for Veteran’s who reside more than 50 miles away from the location of their medical appointments. The program is designed to provide temporary, overnight lodging accommodations to eligible Veterans in a non-VA motel/hotel. A stay in the Lodgetel program is only for outpatient appointments, therefore Veterans must be capable of self-care.​​​​​​​

Lodgetel Contacts

Monique Harris

Phone: ​​ ​​

Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

LODGETEL ADMISSION CRITERIA

Must be clinically stable and capable of self-care, or be accompanied by a caregiver.

A Veteran must travel more than 50 or more miles or travel at least 2 hours from their home to the designated VA facility or VA appointment.

Care in the community that is funded and coordinated by a VA medical facility.

Episode of Care.

Veterans must have an early morning appointment or late afternoon appointment to qualify for lodging.

Extended outpatient treatment that is funded and coordinated by a VA medical facility.

An appointment at a VA facility to receive a C&P examination.

REQUESTING TEMPORARY LODGING