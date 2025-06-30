Road Erosion Identified on C.W.Y. VAMC Campus

Staff at the C.W.Y. VAMC Campus are still working diligently to assess the cause of the road erosion, work toward a repair, and determine any future potential impacts. At this time, it is believed that a nearby storm drain caused the erosion, but confirmation of the cause will be provided once a thorough assessment is complete.

The entire front drive-up area at the main entrance of the hospital remains closed to vehicle and foot traffic until further notice.

Attached are photos of the road erosion. It is important to note that while the area may look small, the extent of the erosion beneath the surface is unknown at this time, which poses a safety hazard to those in close proximity. Furthermore, the continued inclement weather increases the likelihood of this erosion increasing in size.

For your safety, do not enter the barricaded area under any circumstances.

The only people who are permitted near the road erosion are those who are authorized by Bay Pines VA leadership to assess the situation.

Thank you for your continued patience as we work to address this matter.