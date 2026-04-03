The Bay Pines VA Lodgetel Program provides temporary, short-term lodging at a contracted hotel for eligible Veterans who must travel a significant distance for approved VA medical care.

Lodgetel is intended to reduce travel burden and support safe access to care. Lodging is arranged only in connection with a scheduled examination or episode of care of a Veteran.

Lodgetel accommodation is in a community hotel setting. VA does not provide medical or nursing care at the hotel.