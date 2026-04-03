Lodgetel Program
The Bay Pines VA Lodgetel program provides lodging to eligible individuals in connection with the examination, treatment or care of a Veteran.
Facility Overview
The Bay Pines VA Lodgetel Program provides temporary, short-term lodging at a contracted hotel for eligible Veterans who must travel a significant distance for approved VA medical care.
Lodgetel is intended to reduce travel burden and support safe access to care. Lodging is arranged only in connection with a scheduled examination or episode of care of a Veteran.
Lodgetel accommodation is in a community hotel setting. VA does not provide medical or nursing care at the hotel.
Mission
The mission of the Bay Pines VA Lodgetel Program is to ensure eligible Veterans can access needed health care by providing safe, temporary lodging when distance, appointment timing, or medical considerations make same-day travel difficult.
Referrals to Bay Pines VA Lodgetel
Lodgetel stays must be arranged in advance through the Veteran’s VA care team.
How to Request Lodgetel?
1. The Veteran must speak with their VA care team to inquire about Lodgetel stays.
2. Once deemed appropriate, the VA care team must submit a Temporary Lodging consult in the computer patient record system (CPRS).
3. The Lodgetel Coordinator reviews eligibility. Once approved the Lodgetel coordinator will contact the Veteran with hotel reservation information.
Program Eligibility
Veterans typically qualify if:
The Veteran must travel 50 miles or more, or 2 hours or more travel time to arrive at their scheduled appointment.
The Veteran must leave their residence by 6 a.m. and be unable to arrive in time for their scheduled appointment or at the conclusion of the Veteran’s appointment be unable to arrive back to their residence by 7 p.m.
The Veterans must be clinically stable and able to care for themselves independently while staying in the contracted hotel or be accompanied by family/caregiver.
The Veteran must follow all hotel rules and VA Lodgetel guidelines
*Exceptions may be considered based on medical condition, weather, or other safety factors.
Length of Stay
Lodging is generally approved for:
• The night before an appointment if early travel would prevent arriving on time
• The night of an appointment if the Veteran could not reasonably return to their residence the same day by 7 p.m.
Multiple night stays are permitted only when clinically necessary and must be approved by the VA.
Bay Pines VA Lodgetel Contacts
Accompanying Individuals
The accompanying individual must stay in the same room as the Veteran. In the event the Veteran becomes medically admitted to the C.W. Bill Young Medical Center, the accompanying individual may request Fisher House lodging accommodation.
Transportation
Shuttle services are available and provided by the contracted hotel.
Fisher House
The Bay Pines VA Fisher House offers temporary lodging to the family members and caregivers of service members and Veterans receiving care at the C.W. Bill Young Medical Center. The Bay Pines VA Fisher House offers private guest suites with joining bathroom, common shared kitchen, dining room, living room, family room, and beauty outdoor seating.
Please refer to Fisher House by clicking here.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does Lodgetel provide?
Lodgetel provides:
• Temporary lodging in a VA - contracted hotel
• A private hotel room for the approved Veteran
Is Lodgetel free?
Yes. Approved Lodgetel stays are covered by the VA. Veterans are responsible for any hotel incidentals or damages. Veterans will be asked to place a credit card on file to cover any damage or incidental fees.
Can I bring my family?
Yes. Family or caregiver may accompany the Veteran, however, should the Veteran become inpatient, the family/caregiver may not continue to occupy the reserved room. A Fisher House consult must be entered to address the accompanying family/ caregiver lodging needs.
Can I stay multiple nights?
Only if clinically justified and approved by the Lodgetel Program and if appointments scheduled multiple days.
What if I cancel my appointment?
You must notify your VA care team or Lodgetel Coordinator immediately @ VHABAYFHLODGETELTEAM@VA.GOV . Lodgetel is tied to your medical appointment and may be canceled if the appointment is canceled.
Can I extend my stay on my own?
No. Extensions must be approved and scheduled through VA.
Is food included?
No. Lodgetel covers lodging only unless otherwise arranged and authorized.
What if I have a medical emergency at the hotel?
Call 911 for emergencies. Notify VA care team as soon as possible.
Does Lodgetel accept donations?
No. The Bay Pines VA Lodgetel Program does not accept donations.
Can Veterans reserve a room for themselves?
No. Veterans cannot self-book Lodgetel rooms.
Can Lodgetel be used for any other purpose than stays related to examinations or medical appointments?
No. Lodgetel is intended to reduce travel burden and support safe access to care. Lodging is arranged only in connection with a scheduled examination or episode of care of a Veteran
Lodgetel may not be used for any needs outside of a scheduled examination or episode of care of a Veteran. This may include, however, not limited to:
• Long-term housing
• Emergency housing
• Housing between unrelated medical visits