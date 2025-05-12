Resources for Veteran safety

Non-prescribed Drug/Substance Use

Accidental exposure to many contaminants occurs with use of non-prescribed substances. Abstaining from use provides the lowest risk of exposure to potentially life-threating products commonly found in heroin, non-prescribed fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, pills, and many other products.

Many resources for harm reduction are available for those using non-prescribed substances through the VA.

All substance use does not indicate a substance use disorder, however, any use comes with a variety of risks (to learn more at https://www.veterantraining.va.gov/substances/

Discuss risks of continued use and potential accidental overdoses by substances such as fentanyl and/or xylazine Learn more about opioid overdoses, naloxone access and xylazine Learn more about commonly used drugs Community resources for naloxone access: Pharmacies (may be available without prescription) Florida Department of Health in Orange (https://www.floridahealth.gov/) Naloxone locator using website: https://www.isavefl.com/ Mail-based naloxone through Florida Harm Reduction Collective https://nextdistro.org/flchoice

