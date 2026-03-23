Mr. VanMeter has sound leadership qualities and proven experience in his current role as Deputy Medical Center Director of the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics (Tampa VA) since 2016.

In his new role, he will oversee healthcare operations at the C.W. Bill Young medical center and eight community-based outpatient clinics in southwest Florida.

Before his role as Deputy Director, VanMeter served as the Associate Director at the Tampa VA from 2013-2016 and was the Assistant Director of the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. He has served in VA in various capacities of increasing supervisory and fiscal responsibility for 20 years and his experience spans diverse operations, services, and locations.

He is a native son of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and earned a dual degree bachelor’s in business administration and financial management from the University of Kentucky Gatton School of Business and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Kentucky Martin School of Public Policy. VanMeter is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executive and served as a Member-At-Large for the ACHE Western Florida Chapter. He was recognized for his dedication, response, and recovery efforts from Hurricane Katrina by the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, and he is the recipient of the 2012 ACHE Federal Sector Award for Federal Excellence in Healthcare Management for Early-Career Healthcare Executives.