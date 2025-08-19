He completed his clinical internship at the National Center for PTSD in Boston, MA and served as a fellow for the Harvard University Medical School and Boston University School of Medicine. In 2014, Dr. Szafranski joined the Ralph H. Johnson VA in Charleston, SC where he severed in several clinical administrative positions, Interim Assistant Director and earned an MBA. In May 2022, Dr. Szafranski joined the Orlando VA Healthcare system, where he served as the Assistant Director, Associate Director, Interim Deputy Director and became a Fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives (FACHE). Currently, Dr. Szafranski is serving as the Interim Director/CEO of the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System.