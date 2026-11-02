Ms. Griffin-Hall has responsibility for community-based outpatient operations at eight sites, across southwest Florida, as part of the nation’s seventh-busiest VA healthcare system, which includes a highly complex ambulatory care center providing outpatient medical, surgical, mental health, and sub-specialty care.



Ms. Griffin-Hall joined Bay Pines VA Healthcare System in June 2007 as the Chief of Health Administration Service, where she had direct oversight of Enrollment, Travel, Decedent Affairs, inpatient and outpatient administrative support, budget proposal and oversight, and contracts equating to 9 million. In 2014, she was appointed as the Chief of the Business Office Service, where the Records Management Program and Health Information Management (HIMS), and she oversaw service contracts equating to $870 thousand. She is a Virtual Aspiring Supervisor Program (vASP) mentor, which is a VA enterprise-wide leadership development program established to enhance the leadership skills of aspiring or newly appointed supervisors. Additionally, she fulfills the role of the Facility Alternate Records Officer and serves on various committees as a member and co-chair.



Ms. Griffin-Hall's VA career began in 1992 as a Medical Technologist at the Tuskegee VA Healthcare System in Tuskegee, Alabama. While at that facility, she was promoted to the supervisor of Special Chemistry.



In 1994, Ms. Griffin-Hall joined the New Jersey VA Healthcare System as a Medical Technologist. She later transitioned into the Medical Administration Service as the Chief of Ambulatory Care. Ms. Griffin-Hall was then promoted to Public Affairs Specialist within Medical Administration Service, where she regularly conducted outreach events that fostered strong relationships with Veterans in the local community. While serving in this role, she developed communications products to support these events and worked closely with congressional liaisons to ensure Veterans and their families received access to the appropriate resources. She was later promoted to Assistant Chief of Medical Administration Service, where she had direct oversight of outpatient clinical support services, compensation and pension, centralized scheduling, administrative officers of the day, the Fugitive Felon Program, and budget proposals. Ms. Griffin-Hall completed the Network Executive Leadership Institute in 2007.

Ms. Griffin-Hall earned her Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Biology and Physical Science from Troy State University and earned her Master’s Degree in Public Health with an emphasis in Health Policy and Administration from the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).