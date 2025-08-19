In addition to the leadership position he holds at Bay Pines VA, Dr. Elamin is a Professor of Medicine at the University of South Florida. Prior to his position as the Chief of Staff at the Bay Pines VA, he was the Assistant Chief of Medicine and Chief, Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Section at the James A. Haley VA Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Furthermore, Dr. Elamin was the Interim Chief of Staff at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center, Dublin, GA during the summer of 2018.

Dr. Elamin (Amin) M. Elamin earned his medical and surgery Master of Science degrees from the Ain Shams University Faculty of Medicine in Cairo, Egypt (1982, 1986), where he also completed a residency in general and pediatric surgery (1987).

He then completed a fellowship in pediatric surgery at Ain Shams University, Cairo, Egypt (1989). Afterward he completed a general surgery internship at the Catholic Medical Center in New York City (1990) followed by a three-year residency in internal medicine at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Urbana-Champaign (1993). Finally, he completed a two-year fellowship in critical care medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, (1995).

Dr. Elamin is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Critical care Medicine, in addition he is certified by the Egyptian Board of Surgery. He is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and the American College of Chest Physicians.

Dr. Elamin was a member of the Southern Illinois University Physicians & Surgeons Practice Group "Board of Trustees." Additionally, he was awarded the "Achievement in Medical Management" certificate by the "American College of Physicians Executive" (ACPE) in 2007 and completed the "Leadership VA Program" in 2011.