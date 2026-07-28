Jill Acree currently serves as the Acting Assistant Director of the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, one of the nation's busiest VA healthcare systems.

In this leadership role, Ms. Acree oversees operations at eight community-based outpatient clinics across southwest Florida, including a highly complex ambulatory care center providing comprehensive outpatient medical, surgical, mental health, and sub-specialty care.

Ms. Acree joined the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System as a Health Systems Specialist in the Executive Office in July 2023. Prior to this, she served as the Health Systems Specialist to the Deputy Network Director for Operations at the VA Sunshine Network Office (HSA 2.3). Prior to coming to HSA 2.3, Ms. Acree was in VA Central Office working with the Office of the Assistant Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Clinical Operations, where she was integral to the Choose Home and Cerner EHRM initiatives. In these capacities, she successfully managed key programs such as Homelessness, Geriatrics, and Disability Medical Assessments, and oversaw the administration of Clinical Restructuring, LEAF, OMI tracking, and Congressionally Mandated Reports.

Before her tenure in Central Office, Ms. Acree was the Administrative Officer (AO) of Surgery and Anesthesiology at the George E. Wahlen VA Salt Lake City Health Care System (VASLCHCS) from March 2016 to November 2018. There, she played a crucial role in modernizing the operating room equipment and instrumentation and eliminating long-standing anesthesiology contracts. She also completed details with the Office of Network Support and the Veterans Engineering Resource Center (VERC) to enhance care access.

Ms. Acree began her VA career at the Mountain Home VA in Johnson City, TN, as a Medical Instrument Technician in Polysomnography (Sleep), later advancing to a supervisory role at the Birmingham VAMC Sleep Center.

A native of Baltimore, MD, Ms. Acree relocated with her family to Orlando, where she later raised her own family before embarking on her VA career. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Management and a master’s degree in Organizational Management. Additionally, she is an alumnus of the VA’s Graduate in Healthcare Administrative Training Program (GHATP), and a 2024 graduate of VA’s Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP).