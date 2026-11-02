Ms. Wells provides oversight of all business operations, Health Administration Services, government information and privacy, finance, Voluntary Services, and Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Services.

Ms. Wells joined Bay Pines VA Healthcare System in 2022 as the assistant director. She previously served as chief, office of communications and outreach for the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) where she oversaw operations for public affairs, medical media, Fisher House, and Center for Development and Civic Engagement. She provided complete concept-to-execution direction of all internal and external communications, fostered partnerships with local community organizations and federal entities, and built strategic marketing tactics to assist with addressing overall health care needs of more than 140,000 Veterans.

She additionally served as executive assistant and the health system specialist to the NF/SGVHS director where she worked closely with the Executive Leadership Team and gained experience in leading health care operations, strategic planning, quality improvement, and leadership development. She also has served as the health systems ethics officer and as the acting chief of medical media.

Ms. Wells’ VA career began in 2011 while completing the Institute for Diversity in Health Management Summer Enrichment Program where she served as an Intern at the Birmingham VA Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala. In 2013, Ms. Wells completed her administrative fellowship with the Graduate Health Administrative Training Program (GHATP) at the NF/SGVHS. Prior to this role she served as a Pathways Intern at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis, Ind.

Ms. Wells earned her Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Spelman College and earned her master’s degree in public health with a concentration in health administration from Indiana University. She is a graduate of the 2022 Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) class, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management’s Central Florida Leadership Development Program, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE). Ms. Wells is also the recipient of the 2021 ACHE VA Regent Early Careerist Award.