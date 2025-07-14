Dr. Samer Nasr is the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System.

Dr. Nasr graduated from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland in 1989 and practiced in Ireland as a General and Orthopedic Surgeon before completing an Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine in 1994 and a Geriatric Medicine Fellowship at the University of California Los Angeles School of Medicine in 1997.

His previous VISN 8 appointments include Clinical Manager for the Palliative, Geriatric and Extended Care Programs (2009-2020) and Clinical Lead for the Rehabilitation and Extended Care ICC (2020-2025). Past VHA appointments include Associate Chief of Staff, Geriatrics and Extended Care at the New Jersey VA Health Care System, and Medical Director, GEM Clinic at the Amarillo VA Medical Center in Texas.

Dr. Nasr is a graduate of the Health Care Leadership Institute (2001), Leadership VA (2004) and the Federal Executive Institute (2012). He was awarded the United Kingdom Age Concern Book of the Year Award and Seebohm Trophy in 1997 and received Awards in Palliative Care Excellence in 2004, 2008 and 2011.

Dr. Nasr is a member of the American College of Physicians, the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine, the American Geriatric Society, and the Gerontological Society of America.