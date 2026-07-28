Sean Turner

Mr. Turner has organizational program oversight responsibility for the following departments: Environmental Management Service (EMS), Facilities Management Service (FMS), Healthcare Technology Management Service (HTM), Nutrition & Food Services (N&FS), Police Service, Supply Chain Management Service (SCM) and maintains oversight of Emergency Management and Fisher House programs.

He began his Veterans Health Administration career at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System in June 1996. During his career, Mr. Turner has held administrative roles and worked at multiple facilities (Bay Pines, Gainesville, Lake City, and Orlando) within the HSA 2.3 Sunshine Healthcare Network (HSA 2.3).

Mr. Turner previously served as the chief, Health/Medical Administration Service (HAS) at both Orlando and North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Healthcare Systems. He also served in the interim role of associate director for the Orlando VA Healthcare System in 2020 and 2021 and in the full-time role of associate medical center director for the VA Coastal Healthcare System, in Fayetteville, NC from 2015 – 2016.

Mr. Turner is a graduate of the University of Florida (UF).

He is also a graduate of the Central Florida Leadership Development Program (2019), Leadership VA (LVA) Program (2015), and the HSA 2.3 Sunshine Healthcare Network Medical Administration Officer (MAO) training program (2001).