Bay Pines VA Brings Annual Suicide Awareness Resources to the Community

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System took its annual Suicide Awareness Walk and Resource Fair beyond VA grounds for the first time on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026.

The event brought Veterans, families, and community partners together at England Brothers Park to increase awareness of suicide prevention resources and encourage Veterans to reach out for support.

Held in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, which occurs each September, the event marked an important expansion of Bay Pines VA's suicide prevention outreach.

“We're hoping to reach Veterans who may not already be established with VA to help them understand what VA resources, but also what community resources, are available,” said Bay Pines VA Suicide Prevention Coordinator Alexan Johnson.

The event featured a remembrance walk honoring those who were lost to suicide and a resource fair with more than 16 community partners and organizations providing information and connecting Veterans and their families with services and support.

“Our overall campaign is ‘Don't wait. Reach out,’” said Bay Pines VA Suicide Prevention Supervisor Tiffanie Glessner. “We're here to support. We will connect you, and we will be here to guide and support you throughout the process.”

The community setting also provided an opportunity to encourage conversations about mental health and reduce the stigma that can prevent people from seeking help. Whether a Veteran is experiencing a crisis or if they’re finding themselves overwhelmed with the challenges life presents, help is always available.

“I think we're trying to remove the stigma from mental illness and suicidal ideation to make sure that people are aware that VA is here to help our Veterans,” Johnson said. “Even if one life is impacted and saved, that's huge for us.”

Veterans experiencing a crisis — or anyone concerned about a Veteran — can contact the Veterans Crisis Line 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 988 and pressing 1, texting 838255, or visiting VeteransCrisisLine.net to chat online.



Veterans do not need to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect with the Veterans Crisis Line.