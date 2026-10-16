Bay Pines VA to Offer Support, Healing at Perinatal Loss Symposium

As Roberts approached the end of her first trimester, she felt tremendous pain in her abdomen and worry quickly replaced her elation. With her toddler in tow, she rushed to the emergency department near her home and, after an 11-hour wait, was left grappling with a reality no mother wants to endure: her baby was gone.



One month later, Roberts conceived again and the news brought cautious hope. Seven weeks would pass before Roberts and her husband found themselves, once again, jolted by the loss of their unborn child.



“When I lost my babies, I kind of lost myself in a sense, and my husband didn’t know how to bring me back,” Roberts shared. “But having the [chaplain] services pray with me – they reminded me that it was okay to feel mad, that it was okay to talk about everything that I went through. It meant a lot more than I could probably say.”



On Oct. 23, 2026, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will offer that same path toward healing to Veterans navigating this type of grief. The facility’s Chaplain Service and Women Veteran Program (WVP) will host the inaugural Perinatal Loss Symposium on the C.W.Y. VAMC Campus in building 100 in the J.C. Cobb (room 1D-127).



The event is open to all Veterans, as well as the loved ones and providers, who have directly or indirectly experienced a lost pregnancy, still birth, or loss of an infant.



“Often times, [perinatal loss] is a grief that goes unseen – some women don’t even share that they’ve experienced this particular loss,” said Bay Pines VA Chaplain Kenya Williams. “It’s not something that you ever get over, but it is something you can move through and continue to live a life that’s whole and well.”



During the symposium, the WVP will provide information about clinical services available through the gynecologist, maternity psychologist, and the maternity care coordinator. Additionally, Whole Health as well as male and female chaplains will be present to offer resources and educate attendees about how to best support someone living with this hardship.



“I think it’s important to acknowledge it’s not just women who have to navigate the loss,” Williams said. “We have fathers who have experienced this, and most men are not offered space to deal with this type of grief. We want to open things up for all individuals who have gone through this.”



Williams added, “My prayer is that an attendee who has experienced a loss like this will feel seen and, most of all, know that they don’t have to carry this burden of grief alone. Even as time passes, you still have us here to process with you and to help you heal.”



Women Veterans may learn more about the care offered by our WVP here: https://www.va.gov/bay-pines-health-care/health-services/women-veteran-care/

Veterans seeking spiritual support from our Chaplain Service may learn more here: https://www.va.gov/bay-pines-health-care/chaplain-services/.