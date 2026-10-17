Generational Service Springs Forth at Bay Pines VA

Economic devastation soon pierced the hopes of millions of Americans and, a decade later, the attack on Pearl Harbor launched the nation into global conflict.



Millions of patriots answered the call during World War II and it is this unique era of sacrifice – the necessity of survival at home and abroad – that earned them the title of the Greatest Generation. On Sept. 30, 2026, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System had the privilege of celebrating one of those patriots as he marked a century of life.



U.S. Navy Veteran Harlan Springer, a resident of the Community Living Center at the C.W.Y. VA Medical Center Campus, was, by all accounts, surrounded by love as he celebrated his milestone birthday.



Employees from across the campus, including some on their day off, came to honor Springer. During the celebration, he was presented with a commemorative coin that was sent by Secretary of Veterans Affairs, the Honorable Doug Collins.



The outpouring of support was remarkable but equally noteworthy is the fact that three members of Springer’s Bay Pines VA family are also his biological relatives. His granddaughter, Christine Long, and two of her five children, Chelbie and Cole, are members of team Bay Pines VA. Chelbie serves as a nursing assistant and Cole as a registered nurse.



“[We’re] so fortunate to have the opportunity to serve Veterans,” said Long, who recently assumed her role as Assistant Chief Nurse for Nursing Operations. “I’m not only thrilled that my children made the decision to come here, but it’s profound to me that they are [also] 150% dedicated to impacting the Veterans’ care and making a difference.”



Springer's descendants were inspired not only by the example he set, but also by a family tradition rooted in service. Across multiple generations, relatives have willingly carried forward a legacy of sacrifice in defense of the freedoms we hold dear.



For Springer, the decision to enlist was simple.



“The fact that my brother and my two friends were in, I wasn’t about to stay home,” Springer shared. “I just felt [joining] was the [right] thing to do.”



Like many Veterans returning home from military service, Springer faced many of the same challenges he had left behind. Undeterred, he earned a degree in mechanical engineering and went on to establish a successful career and raise a family of which he remains immensely proud.



“You have to determine what you want, what your goals are,” Springer said. “You make your mind up, and that’s it.”



Nearly nine decades ago, Springer joined the millions of Americans who embraced the enduring principle of service before self. Today, he takes pride in seeing that ethos continue through his family.



“I feel very positive,” Springer said of his loved ones’ decision to serve others. “[Christine] is not good, she’s better than excellent.”



One hundred years after his journey began, Springer takes pride not only in the life he built, but in the lives he inspired. From his service in WWII to a family devoted to caring for Veterans, his legacy is carried forward by generations of family members committed to serving others.