Registered Nurse Residency | Post-Baccalaureate

Mission

To facilitate the transition of newly graduated nurses from novice to competent professional in a caring and skilled environment, while developing professional leadership ability and promoting excellence in Veteran care.

Our Values

Our values is to provide care that exhibit: Integrity Commitment Advocacy Respect Excellence

Philosophy

The philosophy of our PB-RNR programs is to reach the “the highest levels of significant learning that include personal involvement at both the affective and cognitive levels, are self-initiated, and are so pervasive they could change attitudes, behavior, and in some cases, even the personality of the learner (Carl Rogers).

Program

This is an intensive 12-month residency program for 10 competitive positions.



A. Clinical Component: Three-phase of precepted clinical rotation on preparing the new graduate nurse to transition into professional role in the following site: acute care, Critical or Specialty Care and Leadership/site of chosen area for final rotation. Experiential clinical rotation in, mental health, ambulatory, Telehealth and outpatient settings.

B. Didactic Component: There will be an average of weekly classroom activities, that includes academic/learning activities, post-clinical conference for experiential learning and evaluation, and/or opportunities to complete experiential assignments. This includes guided evidence-based study.



As federally funded, each resident will receive the following benefits:

12-month stipend amounting to $59,532

Insurance: multiple options are available for medical, dental, vision & life

Accrual of paid Sick and Annual leave: 4 hours of sick Leave and 4 hours of annual leave every 2 weeks. Prior military members may receive more based-on time in service. All nursing staff will receive 4 hours of sick and 8 hours of annual leave after they finish their residency.

Access to the VA-Trainee Recruitment Event (VA-TRE) connecting trainees with VA facilities across the nation that have job openings, match them to interview with these sites, place trainees where there is a good fit and retain trainees in the VA system.

Reserve Military Leave – 2 weeks of paid leave for Reserve annual tour

Application

Requirements for applicants to Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Resident:

Must be a U.S. citizen BSN from a CCNE or ACEN accredited program Must not have had ANY paid RN or paid Graduate Nurse Technician (GNT) work experience Current unrestricted RN license (passed NCLEX at the latest, a month prior to the start of the residency program) Must have graduated less than a year from program start date with a GPA 3.0 or not older Graduation date Oct. 1, 2021.

We are presently accepting applications for the program year 2022-2023.

Start date: September 26, 2022.

To apply, please submit the following:

Application/Essay Resume: must include your “unpaid” and “paid” clinical experiences Unofficial Transcript School of Nursing Faculty References (3) using the recommendation form.

Email the program director for application packet and brochure.



Application deadline: May 13, 2022

For more information, contact:

Dr. Daisy Galindo-Ciocon, PhD., RN Faculty Program Director, Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR)

Phone: 305-575-7000 ext. 13611

Email: daisy.galindo-ciocon@va.gov



Jamie Chatzipoulios, Coordinator, at 305-575-7000 ext. 13827

Accreditation

The Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR) of the Miami VA Healthcare System (MVAHS) of the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 8 is undergoing reaccreditation with the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) that will include an on site visit from November 2-4, 2022 for the Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR).

One of the requirements during this process is that the program notify their community constituents of the opportunity to submit “written third-party comments” to the CCNE. The MVAHS extends the invitation for residents, nurse manager and leadership colleagues, other program constituents, the practice community, and interested parties to submit comments concerning the aforementioned residency programs and our qualifications for accreditation, such as quality and satisfaction of the same. All third-party comments submitted to CCNE must be written in English, consistent with CCNE's policy on Conduct of Business in English and only signed comments are accepted by CCNE. During the review process, the CCNE evaluation team will consider all third-party comments that relate to the CCNE Standards of Accreditation of RN Residency Program

Please note that comments are only shared with the CCNE evaluation team assigned to the review of the Residency program , and at no time during the review process are these comments shared with the programs. These third-party comments will be received by CCNE until 21 days before the scheduled on-site evaluation visit. Therefore, all third-party comments regarding the PB-RNR of will be accepted by CCNE until October 10, 2022.

If you would like to submit a third-party comment for a program currently under review, please submit to Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) to thirdpartycomments@ccneaccreditation.org. The subject should state - Subject: Third-Party Comments.

Or, if you prefer, mail comments to:

Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education

Attn: Third-Party Comments

655 K Street, NW, Suite 750

Washington, DC 20001