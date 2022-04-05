Mammograms for Women Veterans

Beckley VAMC Women Veteran Program has partnered with Bonnies’ Bus from WVU Cancer Center to bring mammograms to our women Veterans in a three-part series in 2022.

Lewisburg – April 22, 2022. It will be held at the Greenbrier County VA Outpatient Clinic, located 208 Shamrock Lane., Ronceverte, WV. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bonnie’s Bus will be on site to do mammograms. Women Veterans age 40 and above are eligible for a screening mammogram. Appointments for mammograms are required. If you are interested in having a mammogram at this event, call Wanda Richmond, the Women Veteran Program Manager at 304-255-2121, ext. 4176, to be scheduled. If there is no answer, please leave your name and number and she will return your call as soon as possible.

There will be education booths and giveaways at each event. All women Veterans who come to the event will receive a ticket for a drawing for a gift basket.

Women veterans who are not enrolled in VA for health benefits may still attend, and Beckley VAMC staff can help to get you enrolled.