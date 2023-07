PACT Act Summer VetFest - Beckley, WV

Beckley VAMC PACT Act event and VBA claims clinic onsite

Bring the family for a day of fun at the Beckley VA Medical Center! Outdoor events include carnival games, pet adoption, food trucks, the state tourism board, and Veteran Service Organizations.

PACT Act screening and VBA claims clinic onsite in the auditorium.

Cost: Free