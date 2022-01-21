Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From Interstate 77
From I-77/I-64, use Exit #42, onto Robert C. Byrd Drive (State Route 16 north).
Approximately 1.5 miles to the first traffic light, turn right on to Veterans Drive.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Beckley VA Medical Center
200 Veterans Avenue
Beckley, WV 25801-6444
Intersection: Veterans Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Coordinates: 37°45'57.73"N 81°11'31.02"W