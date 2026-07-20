Beckley VA Medical Center receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 20, 2026

Beckley, WV - The Beckley VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Beckley VA Medical Center in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

• EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades

• PACS and CCTV Security Upgrade

• Repair Water Intrusion in Stairwells

“This funding allows Beckley VA Medical Center to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Beckley, WV,” said George B. Drexel IV, Executive Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

• $915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

• $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

• $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. This year’s CMS report is just one example of how VA is working better for Veterans. Among other improvements, VA has: This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

• Enrolled more than 180,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.

• Opened 38 new VA health care facilities since Jan. 20, 2025, expanding health care access for Veterans around the country.

• Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 72% since Jan. 20, 2025, after it increased 24% during the Biden Administration. In February, this backlog fell to less than 100,000 claims for the first time since 2020.

• Offered Veterans more than 2.8 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.

• Permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY25, the highest total in seven years.