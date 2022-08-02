Beckley VAMC has new state-of-the-art, MRI scanner for better Veteran patient experience

PRESS RELEASE

August 2, 2022

Print

Beckley , WV — Veterans at the Beckley VAMC will have an improved experience when they need an MRI.

The new MRI scanner is the most advanced in the southern West Virginia region and in the Veteran Service Integrated Network 5 (VISN) Beckley VAMC is part of. VISN 5 includes all of West Virginia, Baltimore, and Washington D.C.

The new scanner has a “feet first” imaging option that reduces claustrophobia, a common response patients have. This can lead to an absolute rejection for the needed imagery.

There is also an increase field of view, which is advantageous for many patients. There is cutting-edge noise reducing technology. Traditional exams can be extremely loud, but this technology brings the sound level down to ambient noise.

Scan times will be reduced by as much as 50 percent. This means more patients can be scanned per day, and emergency exams can be quickly worked into the schedule. Lumber spines can be scanned in 10 minutes and brain scans can be performed in five minutes or less.

The MRI scanner has increased sensitivity that results in more accurate, higher-quality imagery.

The Beckley VAMC Radiology Team is excited about the new technology available to Beckley VAMC Veterans.