Veterans are Survivors, too

Every Veteran and survivor deserves care and support through times of transition and loss. As a Veteran, if you are planning for or have experienced the loss of a loved one, you may reach out to the Survivors Assistance & Memorial Support team.

You may be eligible for benefits such as grief and loss counseling. SAMS can also assist you with connecting to specific Veteran-centered care in your local community.

The Survivors Assistant & Memorial Support Specialist (SAMS Specialist) and Social Work Service line is uniquely able to provide dignified and compassionate end-of-life and death-care support and services to Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors. SAMS also ensures dignified interment for Veterans who die in VHA care without identified family to honor their service.

Survivors Assistance & Memorial Support (SAMS) Program

The SAMS Program Specialist offers VA and community resources for bereavement care, grief and loss counseling for individuals and groups, provides personalized support with VA paperwork, and accompaniment through the death, dying, and after death experiences.