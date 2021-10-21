Mission and vision
VA Bedford Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
Honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.
Our vision
We will continue to be the benchmark of excellence and value in health care and benefits by providing exemplary services that are both patient-centered and evidence-based. This care will be delivered by engaged, collaborative teams in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement. It will emphasize prevention and population health and contribute to the Nation's well-being through education, research and service in national emergencies.
Who we serve
We serve Veterans in Middlesex and Essex counties in Massachusetts, providing health care services at our Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Bedford, and three community-based outpatient clinics in Lynn, Haverhill, and Gloucester.