Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital - campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Download Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital parking and exterior map (PDF)

Directions

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:
Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital
200 Springs Road
Bedford, MA 01730-1114

Intersection: Springs Road and Edith N Rogers Way
Coordinates: 42°30'13.23"N 71°16'21.64"W

