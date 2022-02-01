Healthy Teaching Kitchen for Women Veterans

Come cook with us!

Come join our Healthy Teaching Kitchen Dietitian, Emily, for demonstration cooking classes!

Making healthy food choices is the #1 thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate.

The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program provides Veterans with nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods.

Classes are open to VA-enrolled Veterans. Separate sessions are available for lady Vets.

Women's online classes run every Wednesday from 1 - 2:30 p.m. Online classes for men and women Veterans run every Friday from 9:30 - 11 a.m.