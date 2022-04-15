Veterans and Athletes United’s (VAU) Fallen Heroes Memorial, made of 7,040 dog tags that create an image of the American flag, will be on display in the Oval at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital here, May 16 – 21.

The dog tags are engraved with the names of the service members who have fallen in the War on Terrorism. The memorial also has 50 gold stars on the flag to honor Gold Star families nationwide.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial will be open to the public at VA Bedford from 9 a.m. on May 16 through noon on May 21. Scheduled events include a:

Memorial Ceremony, Tuesday, May 17, 1:30 p.m.

VA2K Walk & Roll, Wednesday, May 18, 12 p.m. (registration and signed waiver required)

Candlelight Vigil, Friday, May 20, 6 p.m.

Armed Forces Day Blessing, Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m.

The flag is built and funded by Veterans. It has travelled to more than 50 locations nationwide since 2018. All proceeds from its travel go to support Gold Star family organizations and GWOT Memorial Foundation’s mission to build a national memorial in Washington, D.C.

For questions, to sponsor the exhibit, or to volunteer, please call 781-687-3076.

For more information on the Fallen Heroes Memorial and VAU, please visit www.vetsau.com/memorial or on social media – FB VAU Veterans and Athletes United, and Instagram: @VetsAU.