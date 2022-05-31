Job fair for Food Services & Environmental Services
Job fair
- When
-
Saturday, Jun 4, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
190 Plain Street
Lowell , MA
- Cost
- Free
VA Bedford Healthcare System is hosting a job fair on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 190 Plain Street in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Positions are available in Food Service, Environmental Management Services, and many others! These positions offer:
- Competitive wages
- Paid vacation
- Sick leave
- Opportunities for growth
- MUCH MORE!
Be sure to bring your resume and join us Saturday, June 4, for the opportunity to be part of the team that serves those who served!