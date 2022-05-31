Job fair for Food Services & Environmental Services

VA Bedford Healthcare System is hosting a job fair on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 190 Plain Street in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Positions are available in Food Service, Environmental Management Services, and many others! These positions offer:

Competitive wages

Paid vacation

Sick leave

Opportunities for growth

MUCH MORE!

Be sure to bring your resume and join us Saturday, June 4, for the opportunity to be part of the team that serves those who served!