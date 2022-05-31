 Skip to Content

Job fair for Food Services & Environmental Services

Job fair

When
Saturday, Jun 4, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
Where

190 Plain Street

Lowell , MA

Cost
Free

VA Bedford Healthcare System is hosting a job fair on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 190 Plain Street in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Positions are available in Food Service, Environmental Management Services, and many others! These positions offer:

  • Competitive wages
  • Paid vacation
  • Sick leave
  • Opportunities for growth
  • MUCH MORE!

Be sure to bring your resume and join us Saturday, June 4, for the opportunity to be part of the team that serves those who served!

