The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is coming to Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital Sept. 22-25, 2022. The exhibit, along with a mobile Education Center, will be open 24 hours a day and is free to the public. The Wall That Heals closes at 2 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are available. Call 781-687-3076.

For a full schedule of events during the exhibit, volunteerism, group tours and reservations, the In Memory program, and FAQs, visit our page at https://www.va.gov/bedford-health-care/programs/the-wall-that-heals/.