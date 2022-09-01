Nurse recruiting event

Nurse recruiting event

VA Bedford Healthcare System is holding a nurse recruiting event for Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Nursing Assistants on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of building 1 at 200 Springs Road, Bedford, Massachusetts, 01730.

We'll be conducting on-the-spot interviews and making job offers, pending positive background checks.

Be sure to bring your resume, professional references, license information, school transcripts, and two forms of state or federal identification.

For inquiries, please contact Nurse Recruiter Jennifer Lewis at jennifer.lewis3@va.gov or 781-687-3948.