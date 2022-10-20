VA Medication Take Back Day

The Department of Veterans Affairs is launching a nationwide effort to assist Veterans and non-Veterans to dispose of unused or expired prescription or over-the-counter drugs, including controlled substance prescription medications.

VA Bedford Healthcare System will have safe disposal options for the public to coincide with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration’s twice yearly National Prescription Drug Take Back Days, with the next to be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in parking lot 1 on the main Bedford campus at 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA, 01730.