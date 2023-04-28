Waltham PACT Act town hall

Waltham PACT Act town hall

When: Thu. May 11, 2023, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm ET Where: Clark Government Center 119 School Street Waltham , MA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

VA Bedford Healthcare System in collaboration with VA Boston Healthcare System and the Waltham Office of Veterans Services brings you an information session about the PACT Act of 2022.

Let us provide you with information about the expanded VA health care and benefits you may be entitled to due to being exposed to Agent Orange, burn pits, and other occupational toxic hazards.

Refreshments will be provided by the Launch Foundation.