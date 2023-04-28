Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Waltham PACT Act town hall

Soldiers walking toward a sandstorm with text overlay

When:

Thu. May 11, 2023, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm ET

Where:

Clark Government Center

119 School Street

Waltham , MA

Cost:

Free

VA Bedford Healthcare System in collaboration with VA Boston Healthcare System and the Waltham Office of Veterans Services brings you an information session about the PACT Act of 2022.

Let us provide you with information about the expanded VA health care and benefits you may be entitled to due to being exposed to Agent Orange, burn pits, and other occupational toxic hazards.

Refreshments will be provided by the Launch Foundation.

