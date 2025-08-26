Skip to Content

No Veteran Dies Alone Program

No Veteran Dies Alone Program looking for volunteers. Next training session is 9/30-10/1 from 9-3 For more info call 781-687-3076 OR 781-226-8500

When:

Where:

200 Springs Road

Bedford, MA

Cost:

Free

Would you like to make a difference in the lives of Veterans entering their final stages of life? Consider volunteering for the No Veteran Dies Alone Program.

Our next training session is September 30th and October 1st  from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

For more information contact VHABEDCDCE@va.gov | 781-687-3076 OR Jessica.Podkulski@va.gov | 781-226-8500
 

Tue. Sep 30, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Oct 1, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

