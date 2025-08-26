No Veteran Dies Alone Program
Veteran And Family Support, No Veteran Dies Alone, Hospice, volunteer opportunity
When:
No event data
Where:
200 Springs Road
Bedford, MA
Cost:
Free
Would you like to make a difference in the lives of Veterans entering their final stages of life? Consider volunteering for the No Veteran Dies Alone Program.
Our next training session is September 30th and October 1st from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
For more information contact VHABEDCDCE@va.gov | 781-687-3076 OR Jessica.Podkulski@va.gov | 781-226-8500
Tue. Sep 30, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Oct 1, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET