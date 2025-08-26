Veteran And Family Support, No Veteran Dies Alone, Hospice, volunteer opportunity

Would you like to make a difference in the lives of Veterans entering their final stages of life? Consider volunteering for the No Veteran Dies Alone Program.

Our next training session is September 30th and October 1st from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

For more information contact VHABEDCDCE@va.gov | 781-687-3076 OR Jessica.Podkulski@va.gov | 781-226-8500

