Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk

On World Suicide Prevention Day Veterans, VA Staff and community members are invited to help raise awareness and honor the lives that have been lost to suicide.

Kick off begins in the Oval at noon and we will take a leisurely 1mile walk around the scenic VA Bedford campus.

After the walk, please stay for a Very special concert at 1:30 by Nashville recording artist Ricky Lee.

If you have questions contact VHABEDSPC@va.gov or 781-687-3183.