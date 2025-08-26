Skip to Content

Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk

Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk on September 10th at from noon to 1 in the oval of the Bedford campus. Wall is 1 mile. All are welcome.

Suicide Prevention, Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk, World Suicide Prevention Day.

When:

Where:

The Oval

200 Springs Road

Bedford, MA

Cost:

Free

On World Suicide Prevention Day Veterans, VA Staff and community members are invited to help raise awareness and honor the lives that have been lost to suicide.

Kick off begins in the Oval at noon and we will take a leisurely 1mile walk around the scenic VA Bedford campus.

After the walk, please stay for a Very special concert at 1:30 by Nashville recording artist Ricky Lee.

If you have questions contact VHABEDSPC@va.gov or 781-687-3183. 

