Nashville Recording Artist Ricky Lee

Rickly Lee show on September 10th at 1:30 p.m. All are welcome!

When:

No event data

Where:

The Oval

200 Springs Road

Bedford, MA

Cost:

Free

Music-4-R-Vets and our CDCE Team have done it again! Join us for an uplifting performance by the talented Nashville recording artist, Ricky Lee, directly following the annual Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk.  

This event is a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community to support and honor our Veterans, raise awareness about suicide prevention, and enjoy some fantastic music. Your presence can make a difference!

