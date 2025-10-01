VA Bedford Blood Drive for Veterans, Employees & the Community

To help in the fight against the blood shortage, VA Bedford Healthcare System is hosting its 4th of 5 blood drives for 2025 on Tuesday, October 7th, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. This is to support the nationwide effort by VA medical centers to provide aid during a time of critical blood shortage across the state and country.

Please enter through building 2 and look for signage directing you to the donation site in Building 80, Room 121 (The Flag Room).

Veterans, staff and members of the public wishing to donate blood can schedule an appointment may:

Visit https://shorturl.at/fFp7C Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the word VABEDFORD (one word) Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-773-2767)

Walk-in donations will be taken on a case be case basis and dependent on the number of available phlebotomists at that time.

The final blood drive for 2025 will be Tuesday, December 9th; our 2026 blood drives will be announced soon. If you have any questions, please reach out to VHABedfordPublicAffairas@va.gov or 781-687-4988.