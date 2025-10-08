National DEA Drug Take-Back Day

Join us on Friday, October 24, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Building 78 Crossroads for a special event to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and VA Police, along with local law enforcement, are working together for the 29th national Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative.

What You Need to Know:

• What: A chance to safely get rid of expired, unused, or unwanted medications.

• When: Friday, October 24, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

• Where: Building 78 Crossroads.

Why It's Important:

• Expired or unused medicines in our homes can be dangerous if misused.

• This initiative helps keep families and communities safe.

• By disposing of these medications properly, we convert pharmaceutical waste into clean, renewable energy.

How It Works:

• The program is anonymous. You will keep your medication until you place it in the disposal box.

• Law enforcement officers will oversee the process, but they won't handle your medications.

• You can bring medications in their original container or remove them and place them directly in the disposal box.

• Liquid medicines, like cough syrup, must stay in their original sealed containers.

• PLEASE NOTE: We cannot accept intravenous solutions, injectables, or syringes due to safety concerns.

Year-Round Drop-Off Locations

Can't make it to the event? No worries! There are places where you can safely drop off medications all year long. https://apps.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdis.../spring/main...

For more information, email VHABedPublicAffairs@va.gov.

Thank you for helping to keep our community safe!