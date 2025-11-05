Weekly Financial Wellness Group

Take control of your financial future!

This weekly drop-in group is open to Veterans, family members, VA staff & providers, and community agents.

You be able to participate in sessions on financial topics from professionals from Hanscom Federal Credit Union, Harvard Law School’s Project on Predatory Student Lending, and Taxpayer Advocate Service.

Last Wednesday of each month features a meeting with 20 providers from Federal, State, local government, and community agencies, as part of our Provider Round Table. They will be offering detailed services, Q&A, and one-on-one counseling.

Can’t make it in person? No problem! A virtual option is available if you are unable to join us in person. To receive the MS Teams link, send an email to willie.hatley@va.gov