Women's Health Wellness Wednesdays: A Virtual Info Series for women Veterans.
Women's Health & Wellness
When:
Wed. Feb 25, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Be our guest for a collaborative virtual info series designed for women Veterans, brought to you by VA Bedford, VA Boston, VA Central Western MA, and the Women Veterans Network (Executive Office of Veterans Services).
Join us the 4th Wednesday of each month from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. as subject matter experts address different topics focusing on health, wellness, and prevention.
Pre-registration is required to receive the session link.
Upcoming Sessions:
- Feb. 25: Heart Health
- Mar. 25: Colon Cancer Awareness
- Apr. 22: Alcohol Awareness
- May 27: Women’s Health
- Jun. 24: Migraine & Headache Awareness
- July 22: Healthy Vision
- Sep. 23: National Fruits & Veggies Month/Nutrition
- Oct. 28: Dental Health
- Nov. 18: Diabetes Awareness
- Dec. 16: Stress, Grief, & Resilience
- Jan. 27, 2027: Cervical Cancer Awareness & Prevention
If you have any questions or difficulty registering, contact:
- VA Bedford: Cheryl Coviello –
- VA Boston: Carolyn Mason Wholley –
- VA Central Western MA: Christine Dunn –
- Women Veterans Network: Jessica Frost –
Visit our Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1Ghg6ccn6L/
Wed. Mar 25, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Apr 22, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Wed. May 27, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Jun 24, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET