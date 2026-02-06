Women's Health Wellness Wednesdays: A Virtual Info Series for women Veterans.

Be our guest for a collaborative virtual info series designed for women Veterans, brought to you by VA Bedford, VA Boston, VA Central Western MA, and the Women Veterans Network (Executive Office of Veterans Services).

Join us the 4th Wednesday of each month from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. as subject matter experts address different topics focusing on health, wellness, and prevention.

Pre-registration is required to receive the session link.

Upcoming Sessions:

Feb. 25: Heart Health

Heart Health Mar. 25: Colon Cancer Awareness

Colon Cancer Awareness Apr. 22: Alcohol Awareness

Alcohol Awareness May 27: Women’s Health

Women’s Health Jun. 24: Migraine & Headache Awareness

Migraine & Headache Awareness July 22: Healthy Vision

Healthy Vision Sep. 23 : National Fruits & Veggies Month/Nutrition

: National Fruits & Veggies Month/Nutrition Oct. 28: Dental Health

Dental Health Nov. 18: Diabetes Awareness

Diabetes Awareness Dec. 16: Stress, Grief, & Resilience

Stress, Grief, & Resilience Jan. 27, 2027: Cervical Cancer Awareness & Prevention

If you have any questions or difficulty registering, contact:

VA Bedford: Cheryl Coviello –

Cheryl Coviello – VA Boston: Carolyn Mason Wholley –

Carolyn Mason Wholley – VA Central Western MA: Christine Dunn –

Christine Dunn – Women Veterans Network: Jessica Frost –

Visit our Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1Ghg6ccn6L/