Blood Drive: For Veterans, Employees & Community

As part of a nationwide effort by VA medical centers responding to the ongoing need for blood, VA Bedford will be hosting the American Red Cross for a series of blood drives beginning March 31, 2026.

2026 Scheduled Blood Drive Dates:

March 31, 2026

June 2, 2026

August 11, 2026

October 6, 2026

December TBD

All blood drives will be held in Building 80, Room 120 (The Flag Room). Due to limited parking outside Building 80, donors are encouraged to park in either parking lot 1 or 2. Please enter through Building 2 and follow the signage to the blood drive location. Friendly volunteers in red shirts will be on hand to assist you.

To ensure a smooth and efficient experience, we highly encourage donors to register in advance. Donors must present a photo ID at check-in. Walk-ins are welcome, but please be aware that there may be an extended wait time.

To reserve an appointment, you can:

1. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, enter VABEDFORD in the search block to find all VA Bedford blood drives.

2. Call 800-RED CROSS (733-2767)

The VA’s national #RollUpYourSleeveVA blood drive campaign encourages individuals to donate blood at VA facilities or partner centers like the American Red Cross. One blood donation can save multiple lives and make a significant difference for Veterans and others in need.

For more information, please contact Public Affairs Office at VHABedPublicAffairs@va.gov