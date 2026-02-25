No Veteran Dies Along Program Training Opportunity

Would you like to make a difference in the lives of Veterans entering their final stages of life? Consider volunteering for the No Veteran Dies Alone Program.

Our next training session is April 21 and 22 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. All Training and volunteer opportunities occur on the VA Bedford campus located at 200 Springs Rd, Bedford, MA 01730.

For more information contact VHABEDCDCE@va.gov | OR Jessica.Podkulski@va.gov |

Any updates for training will be posted on the Facebook Event Page: