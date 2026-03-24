Women Veteran Baby Shower
Women Veteran Baby Shower
When:
Sun. May 3, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
100 Commonwealth Ave
Newton City Hall, War Memorial Hall
Newton, MA
Cost:
Free
ease join VA Boston and VA Bedford Healthcare Systems for a Veterans Baby Shower on Sunday, May 3rd, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the War Memorial Auditorium in Newton City Hall.
If you are a Veteran or spouse of a Veteran who has had or is expecting a baby in 2026, please consider joining us for this special event to connect with other Veterans who are expecting!
Please register ahead of time by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veterans-baby-shower-registration-tickets-1984805034287?aff=oddtdtcreator
If you have any questions please contact:
Jessica Hickey, VA Bedford Social Worker
Carolyn Mason Wholley, VA Boston WVPM
Cheryl Coviello, VA Bedford WVPM