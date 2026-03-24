Women Veteran Baby Shower

Sun. May 3, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

ease join VA Boston and VA Bedford Healthcare Systems for a Veterans Baby Shower on Sunday, May 3rd, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the War Memorial Auditorium in Newton City Hall.

If you are a Veteran or spouse of a Veteran who has had or is expecting a baby in 2026, please consider joining us for this special event to connect with other Veterans who are expecting!

Please register ahead of time by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veterans-baby-shower-registration-tickets-1984805034287?aff=oddtdtcreator

If you have any questions please contact:

Jessica Hickey, VA Bedford Social Worker

Carolyn Mason Wholley, VA Boston WVPM

Cheryl Coviello, VA Bedford WVPM