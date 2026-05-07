Women Veterans Engage
When:
Sat. May 30, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET
Where:
UMass Lowell Northstar Campus
55 Old Bedford Rd
Lincoln, MA
Cost:
Free
Join us for a free event in collaboration with the Women Veteran Alliance.
Join VA Bedford as we host our 3rd annual WVA Women Veterans Engage, a powerful and unique event designed to connect, inspire, and energize women veterans like never before. This isn’t just another gathering—it's an interactive, high-impact experience that blends national-level insights, in-person networking, and wellness in an atmosphere created exclusively for women who have served
Event Schedule:
- 9:00 AM – Doors Open: Light refreshments, coffee, juice, and water
- 9:30 AM – Event Kickoff
- 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM – Local Keynote Master Chief Rashaun R. Morris (retired) who became the first African American woman to be selected as a Reserve Gold Badge Command Master Chief in the U. S. Coast Guard and retired after with 34 ½ years of service.
- Lunch provided with time for Networking, tabling, sharing your story!
- 12:00 pm - 3:30PM – National Broadcast featuring discussions and Keynote Speaker Shelly C. Rood, Women Veteran Army Intelligence Leader turned Champion for Women Veterans.
Why You Can’t Miss This Event!
- Exclusive Access – The only event of its kind designed specifically for women veterans.
- Unmatched Networking – Connect in person and through our event app with hundreds of women veterans across the country.
- Inspiring & Actionable Content – Gain insights from top voices in the national broadcast segment.
- PACT Act and Toxic Exposure information
- Health and Wellness Activities
- VA Healthcare enrollment
- Variety of VA Program Subject Matter Experts
- Massachusetts Women Veterans Network
- MA Treasury Bonus Division/Welcome Home Bonus
- And much more! •
To register visit: https://womenveteransalliance.wildapricot.org/event-6647609
If you have questions about this event, you can reach our Women Veteran Program Manager, Cheryl Coviello, by calling