Sat. May 30, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

Join us for a free event in collaboration with the Women Veteran Alliance.

Join VA Bedford as we host our 3rd annual WVA Women Veterans Engage, a powerful and unique event designed to connect, inspire, and energize women veterans like never before. This isn’t just another gathering—it's an interactive, high-impact experience that blends national-level insights, in-person networking, and wellness in an atmosphere created exclusively for women who have served

Event Schedule:

9:00 AM – Doors Open: Light refreshments, coffee, juice, and water

9:30 AM – Event Kickoff

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM – Local Keynote Master Chief Rashaun R. Morris (retired) who became the first African American woman to be selected as a Reserve Gold Badge Command Master Chief in the U. S. Coast Guard and retired after with 34 ½ years of service.

Lunch provided with time for Networking, tabling, sharing your story!

12:00 pm - 3:30PM – National Broadcast featuring discussions and Keynote Speaker Shelly C. Rood, Women Veteran Army Intelligence Leader turned Champion for Women Veterans.

Why You Can’t Miss This Event!

Exclusive Access – The only event of its kind designed specifically for women veterans.

Unmatched Networking – Connect in person and through our event app with hundreds of women veterans across the country.

Inspiring & Actionable Content – Gain insights from top voices in the national broadcast segment.

PACT Act and Toxic Exposure information

Health and Wellness Activities

VA Healthcare enrollment

Variety of VA Program Subject Matter Experts

Massachusetts Women Veterans Network

MA Treasury Bonus Division/Welcome Home Bonus

And much more! •

To register visit: https://womenveteransalliance.wildapricot.org/event-6647609

If you have questions about this event, you can reach our Women Veteran Program Manager, Cheryl Coviello, by calling .