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Women Veterans Engage

Flyer for Women Veterans Engage event featuring a smiling woman and vibrant graphics.

When:

Sat. May 30, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

Where:

UMass Lowell Northstar Campus

55 Old Bedford Rd

Lincoln, MA

Cost:

Free

Join us for a free event in collaboration with the Women Veteran Alliance. 

Join VA Bedford as we host our 3rd annual WVA Women Veterans Engage, a powerful and unique event designed to connect, inspire, and energize women veterans like never before. This isn’t just another gathering—it's an interactive, high-impact experience that blends national-level insights, in-person networking, and wellness in an atmosphere created exclusively for women who have served

Event Schedule: 

  • 9:00 AM – Doors Open: Light refreshments, coffee, juice, and water
  • 9:30 AM – Event Kickoff
  • 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM – Local Keynote Master Chief Rashaun R. Morris (retired) who became the first African American woman to be selected as a Reserve Gold Badge Command Master Chief in the U. S. Coast Guard and retired after with 34 ½ years of service.
  • Lunch provided with time for Networking, tabling, sharing your story!
  • 12:00 pm - 3:30PM – National Broadcast featuring discussions and Keynote Speaker Shelly C. Rood, Women Veteran Army Intelligence Leader turned Champion for Women Veterans. 

Why You Can’t Miss This Event! 

  • Exclusive Access – The only event of its kind designed specifically for women veterans.
  • Unmatched Networking – Connect in person and through our event app with hundreds of women veterans across the country.
  • Inspiring & Actionable Content – Gain insights from top voices in the national broadcast segment.
  • PACT Act and Toxic Exposure information
  • Health and Wellness Activities
  • VA Healthcare enrollment
  • Variety of VA Program Subject Matter Experts
  • Massachusetts Women Veterans Network
  • MA Treasury Bonus Division/Welcome Home Bonus
  • And much more! •

To register visit: https://womenveteransalliance.wildapricot.org/event-6647609

If you have questions about this event, you can reach our Women Veteran Program Manager, Cheryl Coviello, by calling .

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